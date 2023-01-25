LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell, Deputy County Administrator Deborah Hall, and GS Proctor and Associates, Inc. representatives provided a legislative update for the 2023 Maryland General Assembly Session. County Commissioners voted to send a letter of supports for Senate Bill 103 and Property Tax Credit for Disabled Veterans Senate Bill 134.

Approval Items

County Commissioners approved:

Change Order 55 Mattawoman Inflow and Infiltration.

A letter of support for the Friends of Old Waldorf School’s application for a Legislative Bond initiative of $200,000 to complete the renovation of windows/exterior stabilization of Historic Waldorf School.

To introduce and schedule a public hearing for Bill 2023-01 Collective Bargaining for Covered Employees in the Department of Emergency Services on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. in the County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata) for in person comments and Wednesday, March 1 for virtual comments.

Work Session

County Commissioners held a work session on Bill 2022-10 Zoning Text Amendment 21-169 Update Critical Area Overlay Zone. County Commissioners adopted Resolution 2023-02 Zoning Map Amendment 21-02 Adoption of Critical Area Zone Layer 2022, as well as the bill.

Next Commissioners Session: Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, 2023

