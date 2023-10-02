Brandon Kiah Slade

LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Monday, October 2, 2023, after a 6-day bench trial, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West convicted Brandon Kiah Slade, 29, of the First-Degree Murder of Lenora Coates-Slade, First-Degree Assault, and related charges.

On October 15, 2020, officers responded to a residence located in Indian Head for the report of unknown trouble. Upon arrival, officers discovered victim Lenora Coates-Slade, Brandon Slade’s mother, with multiple stab wounds to her body and a plastic bag wrapped around her head in her garage. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to her injuries.

Officers made contact with a member of the victim’s family, who also lived at the residence. The family member, who was not present at the time of the assault, reported to officers that she became worried when she was not able to get in touch with the victim. After calling the victim’s phone, the family member immediately received a phone call from Slade advising her that the victim was asleep. The family member asked two people to do a welfare check on the victim, then called the police.

The family member was able to show officers footage of part of the incident that was captured by the surveillance system on the front porch of the residence. In the video, the suspect, identified by the family member as Brandon Slade, is seen forcefully holding the victim as she tried to break free from him. Blood can be seen on the victim’s shirt during the struggle. Slade is seen strangling the victim into what appeared to be unconsciousness. The victim was then dragged inside of the residence. Moments later, Slade reappeared to wash the victim’s blood off the front porch steps.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Slade did not live at the residence with his mother; however, he spent the night at the residence on October 14, 2020, and had breakfast with the victim during the morning hours of October 15, 2020. The two became engaged in an argument during breakfast and Slade began to assault the victim in the kitchen. The victim was able to escape outside and began to scream, but Slade followed her and strangled her. He ultimately brought her to the home’s garage.

Another family member of the victim reported that the victim was previously assaulted by Slade in Prince George’s County at an earlier date.

A sentencing date has been set for Slade on December 7, 2023. Slade faces Life in prison.

Guilty First-Degree Murder

First-Degree Assault

Second-Degree Assault

Wear and Carry Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Injure