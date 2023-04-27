LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, April 18, Director of Fiscal and Administrator Services Jeni Ellin and Chief of Budget Jacob Dyer presented the county’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget of $525,258,100, an increase of 6.2 percent over last year. The proposed budget does not increase the current property tax rate or income tax rate, while making investments in core programs and services.

The General Fund budget includes increased support for public education and public safety; finances county infrastructure improvements; provides for merit and cost-of-living increases; and embeds equity throughout the proposed budget, to ensure improved outcomes for everyone in the community.

General Fund budget highlights include:

$6.08 million increase for Charles County Public Schools, which fully funds the Charles County Board of Education’s request, exceeds maintenance of effort, and provides new funding associated with the Blueprint for Maryland’s future. The total allocation, which also includes funding for the Charles County Public Library and College of Southern Maryland, is $234.94 million, or 44.8 percent, of the General Fund budget.

$12.73 million increase for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, with a total allocation of $120.72 million, or 23 percent of the General Fund budget. Four new positions are being proposed, including two new sworn officers; and funds have been added to pay for the body worn camera program, which will be required by state law beginning July 1, 2025.

$10.15 million increase for County Government operations. The total allocation is $88.88 million, or 16.9 percent, of the General Fund budget. New positions are being proposed to add emergency medical technicians, enhance staffing in recreation services; information technology; planning; public works and economic development, and support recruitment efforts in the human resources department.

A total allocation of $19.13 million, or 3.6 percent, for other government functions including the State’s Attorney’s Office, Health Department, Circuit Court, Election Board, and other local government agencies.

The proposed fiscal year 2024-28 Capital Improvement Program (CIP) budget is $458.75 million. It provides for county infrastructure including schools, county buildings, roads, parks, water and sewer facilities, and stormwater management. A detailed summary of the CIP budget is located here which includes capital funding to support the first school based health center in Charles County at Indian Head Elementary School.

Public comments were received on the proposed constant yield tax rate and the proposed fiscal 2024 budget on Wed, Apr. 26. The record will be kept open until Friday, May 5, to receive comments on the proposed general fund and capital operating budgets and the constant yield tax rate. Commissioners will discuss additions and changes to the budget on May 9, and the Fiscal 2024 Budget is scheduled for final adoption on May 16. More information is available at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov.