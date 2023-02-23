Charles County Sheriff's Office 2022 Torch Run Fundraiser Reached Over $111,000

Photo credit – Charles County Sheriff’s Office

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has concluded the 2022 Torch Run fundraising and they are thrilled to report that the total amount raised in t-shirt and hat sales for 2022 was more than $111,000!!

Sheriff Troy Berry, Community Organizer Gus Proctor, and the men and women of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office expressed their gratitude to the community of Charles County, for the tremendous support for Special Olympics Maryland!

“Our community truly makes a difference for athletes participating in Special Olympics, and we are so honored to be part of this year after year.”

Special Olympics Maryland is a non-profit organization that provides year-round sports training and competition in a range of Olympic-style sports for children and adults with intellectual impairments. The purpose of Special Olympics Maryland is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual impairments in a range of Olympic-type activities. Those with intellectual disabilities, according to Special Olympics Maryland, can gain confidence, enhance physical fitness, display courage, and experience joy through athletics.

Basketball, bocce, bowling, cycling, figure skating, flag football, golf, gymnastics, powerlifting, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, and track and field are among the 27 sports offered by Special Olympics Maryland. Special Olympics Maryland offers health and wellness programs, leadership development, and family support services in addition to sports training and competition.

Special Olympics Maryland is a branch of the international Special Olympics movement, which was started by Eunice Kennedy Shriver in 1968. There are now over 5 million Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners in over 190 nations worldwide.

If you are interested in getting involved with Special Olympics Maryland as an athlete, volunteer, Unified partner, or donor, visit their website at www.somd.org for more information.

