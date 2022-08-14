SOLOMONS, Md. — We are receiving reports of a deadly motorcycle accident that took place this evening.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on August 13, first responders were called to Solomons Island Road, in the area of the Navy Recreation Center for a serious crash involving two motorcycles.

Crews arrived on the scene and located one victim who had sustained life-threatening injuries.

EMS on the scene indicated that the first victim may need to have their leg/foot amputated as a result of the crash, and was to be flown out.

The other victim was pronounced deceased soon after EMS arrived on the scene.

A landing zone was established at the Recreation Center to transport the other patient via helicopter to a nearby trauma center.

The State Highway Administration was contacted and requested to come light the scene for a crash investigation.

Traffic is currently being redirected near the scene. Route 4 is currently shut down entirely.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

