Michael David Griffith, Jr. and Nicole Ann Brown

WALDORF, Md. – On July 8, as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug distribution allegations, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section, with assistance from Emergency Services Teams from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant in the 5400 block of Gallant Green Road in Waldorf.

During the search, detectives recovered over 16 pounds of marijuana, more than 200 dosages of LSD, various THC products, a quantity of psilocybin mushrooms, drug distribution paraphernalia, and manufacturing equipment.

They also recovered four semi-automatic “ghost guns” – meaning the firearms did not have serial numbers – an AR-15 rifle, and cash.

Michael David Griffith, Jr., 20 of Waldorf, and Nicole Ann Brown, 21, of White Plains, were arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession with the intent to distribute drugs, possession of firearms, drug trafficking, possession of drug manufacturing equipment, possession of a detached magazine with over ten rounds, and other related charges.

A judge has ordered both Griffith and Brown be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.