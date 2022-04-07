Edward Robert Gryszkiewicz, Jr.

Edward Robert Gryszkiewicz, Jr. passed away on April 1, 2022.

He was born on November 27, 1957, to the late Delores Gryszkiewicz and Edward R. Gryszkiewicz, Sr.

Ed was a resident of St. Mary’s County with his wife Cyndi, the love of his life for 22 years.

Ed drove trucks his whole life and was the owner-operator of Cherokee Transport. He leased to Baltimore Tank Lines, Inc. for 27 years delivering petroleum products to various locations in Maryland and Virginia.

Anyone that knew Ed, knew his love of dogs, you never saw him without his dog Colt. Ed enjoyed eating crabs, fishing, riding his Harley, tinkering in his garage, and working on his cars and trucks. He always had a project going.

Ed is survived by his wife Cyndi, stepchildren Justin Thompson (Kat), Bryan Dedo, and Jamie Gibson. Step grandchildren William, Lauren, Cynthia, Drew, Alanna, Megan, Zoe, and Derrick. His brother Mickey (Wanda), nephews Jason, Robbie, Mitchell (deceased), and niece Haley.

There will be a “Celebration of Life” arranged in his honor at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to Tri-County Animal Shelter, 6707 Animal Shelter Rd, Hughesville, MD 20637 in his name.

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.