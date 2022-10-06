With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Rinn, our loving great-grandmother, grandmother, mother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on August 18, 2022. She left us peacefully in her home in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. She was in her 91st year.

Born in Washington, DC on March 31, 1931, she loved city life, roller skating and traveling. She married Jack Rinn, a Navy pilot in 1949 and found herself traveling the world. She was predeceased by her parents Lawrence Burroughs and Dorothy Aileen Davis Burroughs. She was the mother of Rick (Susan), William (Kathy) and Cheryl (Chaz) and proud grandmother of Kathleen, Sean, Heather, Jason, and Sarah; and five great-grandchildren.

She lived a full life, pursuing her Master’s degree in Library Science at the age of 40 from the University of Maryland. She was a dedicated employee and worked for 37 years at the Library of Congress in Washington, DC as a librarian. Betty loved crocheting, Maryland seafood, and loved to visit the beach at Ocean City, Maryland. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A small celebration of Betty’s life will be held at the Encounter Christian Center at 30080 Henry Lane in Charlotte Hall, Maryland on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 5:00 pm. Guests may attend virtually through the church’s website.