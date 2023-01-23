Firefighters Respond To House Fire In Calvert County

ST. LEONARD, Md. – On January 22, 2023 at approximately 2:11 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 6400 block of Broomes Island Road.

Crews arrived to find a one-story home with heavy fire throughout the basement and first floor.

Firefighters advanced two lines, one directly to the basement and one to the first floor to extinguish the bulk of the fire.

St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department along with multiple units from Prince Frederick, Huntingtown, Solomons and Dunkirk made quick work of the fire placing it under control at 2:40 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to continue the investigation.

All photos courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

