Firefighters Save Home From Lawn Mower Fire In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Today at approximately 11:25 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a lawn mower fire at 23690 West Patuxent Beach Road.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the lawn mower on fire about 20 feet from the residence. Firefighters arrived promptly at the scene and were able to prevent the extension of the flames into the house.

The only structural damage to the home was a small portion of siding that melted. No injuries have been reported at this time.

We will continue to provide any additional updates that we receive.

