Flames Tear Through Home In Early-Morning Calvert House Fire

OWINGS, Md. – On January 8, 2024, at approximately 4:18 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire at 8050 Mt. Harmony Lane in Owings.

Upon arrival, crews found a one-story home with a basement engulfed in flames throughout. Firefighters went to work extinguishing the fire. The three occupants of the home were able to escape without injury.

The primary responding fire department was the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department. A total of 50 firefighters, including those from surrounding departments, responded to the incident.

It took approximately 45 minutes to control the fire. The cause of the fire was discovered by the occupants and was determined to be accidental. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to continue the investigation.

The estimated loss from the fire is $300,000.00 for the structure and $50,000.00 for the contents. There were no smoke alarms present in the home.

According to the State Fire Marshal, the accidental fire occurred due to combustibles in the area of a wood burning furnace igniting. The homeowners will receive assistance from family and friends.

Photos courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Please be sure to check and test your smoke alarms.

