Gayle Rick Paust

Gayle “GiGi” Rick Paust, 79, of Leonardtown, MD passed away November 6, 2023 at her home with her loving husband by her side.

Born April 20, 1944 in Norfolk, Virginia, she was the loving daughter of the late Walter Henry Rick and Evelyn Land McKnight, and stepdaughter to the late William Richards McKnight.

Gayle was a devoted wife, loving mother, adoring grandmother, and most recently a great-grandmother. Her devotion to serve and love people extended well beyond her immediate family. She was an active member of Mt. Zion UMC and volunteered for many local charities and community events. She particularly enjoyed volunteering her time to support Red Cross Blood Drives. Our beloved GiGi had a deep-rooted faith in God, an intense dedication to her family and her legacy of being the steadfast rock and servant to all she knew will forever remain.

Gayle is survived by her cherished Navy retired husband of 55 years, John Michael Paust, Sr., her three children, John Michael Paust, Jr. of Mechanicsville, Maryland, Christopher William Paust and his wife Lindsey of Madison, Alabama, and Lisa Gayle Erdman of Cockeysville, Maryland; her eight grandchildren, Jace, Michael, Teagen, Nathan, Carson, Madyn, Talan, Peyton; and one great-grandchild, Sutton. She is also survived by one sister, Joanne Kinder, and her husband Marc of Staunton, Virginia.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10am at Mount Zion Methodist Church, 27108 Mt. Zion Church Rd. Mechanicsville, MD 20659 for a funeral service to begin at 11am, officiated by Reverend Darryl Kemp. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to: Mt. Zion UMC

27108 Mt. Zion Church Road

Mechanicsville, MD 20659

