George Edward Kramer (78) passed away peacefully on September 1 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home where he had been residing for the past year suffering with dementia. George was born in New York City on July 6, 1944 to George Daniel Kramer and Gladys (Gibson) Kramer.

George served in the Marine Corp from October 17, 1961 until he was honorably discharged in February, 1966 having obtained the rank of Lance Corporal. Among other duties, he was an Honor Guard during the funeral service of John F. Kennedy in 1963.

After leaving the Marine Corp, George was hired by the Prince George’s County Police Department as a police officer, and at a later date he was also a Sheriff’s Deputy in Prince George’s County until he transitioned to St. Mary’s County in 1977 where he became a Sheriff’s Deputy with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office until his retirement in April, 1998 with the rank of Sergeant.

George was instrumental in establishing K-9 services in the county and was himself part of that service where he partnered with German Shepherd/Best Buddy “Dan”.

George was a faithful member and supporter of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) during active duty and into retirement.

He loved playing softball with teammates (usually fellow deputies). He was also an avid baseball fan supporting the Washington Nationals. He also loved horses, and it was a very sad day for him when he had to give up his horse when his health began to fail. George is predeceased by his parents, his sister Linda Barclay and stepson Stevie.

Survivors include brother Donald (Lynn) Kramer, New Mexico; Daughters: Robin (Scott) Roberts, Eustis, Florida; Kristine (Alex) Foley, Mechanicsville, Virginia; Stephanie (Jon) Holcomb, Hollywood, MD.; Grandsons: Steven Martin, Eustis, Florida; William & Benjamin Kurtz, Hollywood, MD.; Great-Granddaughters: Alyssa & Rylie Martin, Niece Lorrie Harrington; Nephews: Daniel & Edward Kramer. Ex-spouse/companion Deanna Snyder.

Funeral Services will be held at the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, 41590 Fenwick Street, Leonardtown, MD. 20650.

Visitation on Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with prayers at 7:00 p.m.

The funeral service is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Friday September 16, 2022. Burial will follow at Joy Chapel Cemetery, Hollywood, MD. In lieu of sending flowers, the family would prefer donations to Hospice of St. Mary’s at P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or to the “Shop with a Cop” program with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 23150 Leonard Hall Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.