ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Wes Moore today proclaimed May 4, 2023, as National Prayer Day in Maryland. The proclamation acknowledges the role that prayer can play as a valuable and productive tool to strengthen the bonds of understanding, tolerance, friendship and unity among all people.

“Marylanders cherish our heritage of religious freedom and throughout our state and the nation, events will take place to celebrate and honor the National Day of Prayer,” said Gov. Moore. “Let us pause for a moment and reflect on the importance and healing nature of prayer in all of our lives.”

Established in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, the National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May that brings together all faiths and traditions to pray for the nation.

“Prayer unites us in community, guides us when we are lost, and uplifts us when we need strength,” said Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. “On this day, we recognize the tremendous power of prayer, and the need to ensure Maryland remains a state where all people can freely and safely come together in prayer and practice their faith.”

“Prayer is a way of connecting thoughts and actions to a loving God’s will for each of our lives,” said Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives Executive Director Rev. Lawrence Ellis Walker, Sr. “The power of prayer brings us comfort, hope, peace, and strength—it is a unifying force that brings people of all faiths together.”