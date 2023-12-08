ANNAPOLIS, Md.–The Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs today hosted its signature Ready, Set, GROW! Procurement Connections Workshop for small, minority, women and veteran business owners at the Governor’s Coordinating Offices in Crownsville. The workshop included insightful tips for navigating the procurement process, in addition to highlighting existing opportunities within 20 different state purchasing units and providing information about future opportunities.

“As a former small business owner, I know how hard it can be to navigate procurement processes,” said Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs Special Secretary Y. Maria Martinez. “Today, our participants met buyers from state agencies and learned powerful insights on how to do business with the State of Maryland so they can compete with greater confidence.”

More than 125 small, minority, women, and veteran business owners attended the event. During the program, the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs recognized five successful entrepreneurs and one resource organization for their contributions to Maryland’s small business economy with a citation from Governor Wes Moore.

Danielle Burnett – Applied Technology Services

Bill Mercado – Mercado Consultants, Inc.

Scott Nibblett – Absolute Security Group, Inc.

Kathleen Sherrill – SP Arch, Inc.

Marcus Wade – Black Fox, LLC

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Montgomery County

Following the program, vendors met with buyers directly during an open networking session. Each purchasing unit identified what they are buying now and what is in the pipeline. Six resource organizations also participated, connecting participants to business coaching, operational, and financial resources for Maryland’s small business community.