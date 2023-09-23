Halloween Happenings In North Beach

Credit: North Beach via Facebook

NORTH BEACH, Md. – The town of North Beach has something planned for everyone next month, even your dogs!

Hound of the Town is from noon to 2 p.m. on October 29th. There will be a costume parade for dogs and dog lovers! It will take place on the boardwalk. Owners will walk their dogs, and prizes are available for Best Dog Costume, Funniest Costume, Best Overall Hound of the Town, Best Dog/Owner Costume Combo and Most Original Costume.

Register the day of the event for just $10.

After the Hound of the Town, it’s the kid’s turn! Halloween Boo Bash starts at 2:45 pm on the boardwalk, where kids will parade, and judging will begin at 3 pm. They’ll also get candy! This is the 14th year for this event.

To learn more, click here.

