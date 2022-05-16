Daiquarius Jorge Gantt

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On May 14, at approximately 11:23 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 22600 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, it was discovered the driver fled the scene. The driver was later located and identified as Daiquarius Jorge Gantt, age 27 of Port Republic.

The driver was charged with Driving Vehicle While So Far Impaired by Drugs Cannot Drive Safely and Driving Motor Vehicle on Highway Without Required License and Authorization.

At the time of the crash, SMECO reported a total of over 2,000 customers had lost power.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com