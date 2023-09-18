Investigation Launched Into Death Of Incarcerated Individual At St. Mary's County Detention And Rehabilitation Center

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On Monday, September 11, 2023, John Sherman Greenwell, 44, an incarcerated individual of the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center (SMCDRC) in Leonardtown, Maryland, was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was admitted. Mr. Greenwell was treated and medically discharged on Friday, September 15, 2023, and returned to custody.

Following his return to the SMCDRC, Mr. Greenwell experienced a second medical emergency; he was evaluated by onsite medical staff, transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, and was later pronounced deceased.

In accordance with St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office policy, the Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the cause of death. Additionally, the Office of Professional Responsibilities is conducting an administrative investigation to determine if policies and procedures were followed by Sheriff’s Office personnel prior to and immediately following Mr. Greenwell’s death.