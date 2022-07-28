Jack Sundberg Homers Twice In 6-3 Victory

LANCASTER, Pa. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs picked up their third straight win and clinched the series victory over the Lancaster Barnstormers on Wednesday night. Alex Merithew (W, 2-2) pitched seven innings, allowing just two runs, while Jack Sundberg belted a pair of homers to right field.

The Barnstormers started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Shawon Dunston Jr. reached first on a walk, before stealing second base. Andretty Cordero ripped a base hit into center field, giving Lancaster the 1-0 lead.

The Blue Crabs responded quickly. David Harris led off the top of the second inning with a solo shot over the short porch in right field, tying the game. In the top of the fourth, the Blue Crabs took the lead. With Alex Crosby on third base, Ian Yetsko ripped a double to left field, scoring Crosby to put the Blue Crabs ahead 2-1.

The Blue Crabs struck again in the top of the fifth inning. Jack Sundberg struck a solo home run on a fly ball to right field, putting Southern Maryland ahead 3-1.

Later in the inning, Alex Crosby bounced a grounder past the shortstop, Anderson Feliz, scoring Zach Collier to put the Blue Crabs up 4-1.

The Blue Crabs continued adding to the lead in the sixth inning when Jack Sundberg smashed his second home run of the game, putting the Blue Crabs ahead 5-1.

Meanwhile, Alex Merithew went seven innings of work. After allowing a run in the first inning, he held the Barnstormers off the board until the seventh inning. In the seventh, Jacob Barfield led off the inning when he roped a double into the right-center field gap. Ariel Sandoval bounced a single back up the middle, scoring Barfield, cutting the deficit to 5-2.

In the eighth inning, The Barnstormers clawed closer. Melvin Mercedes reached second base on a fielding error from Alex Crosby, before advancing to third on a wild pitch. Mercedes came in and scored on a groundout to third base.

The Blue Crabs tacked on a run in the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly, extending the lead to 6-3. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Mat Latos (S, 24) pitched a 1-2-3 inning, finishing by striking out Chris Proctor, securing the Blue Crabs’ 6-3 win.

With the win, the Blue Crabs are 61-25 on the year and move to 13-7 in the second half. The Blue Crabs now lead the Second Half North Division standings by one game. The Blue Crabs go for the sweep tomorrow against the Lancaster Barnstormers.