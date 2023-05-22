Leonardtown Summer Music Festival Presents: The Lucky Few In Concert At Port Of Leonardtown Winery

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The Town of Leonardtown and the Port of Leonardtown Winery are excited to present The Lucky Few in concert at the Winery, located at: 23190 Newtowne Neck Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650, on Saturday, May 27th from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. The Lucky Few is a dynamic Southern Maryland band that performs a wide range of pop, rock and country hits and connects with their audience with humor to create a warm and engaging environment. This FREE, family-friendly concert is part of an exciting summer of music in Leonardtown offered by the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival.

Join us for a delightful evening of wine and song among the vines. There is limited seating and parking available on a first come, first serve basis (attendees may also bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the concert from the adjacent Port of Leonardtown Park). The Gato Tacos food truck will be on location, and the tasting room will be open for sampling of award-winning wine and refreshing slushies. Please note that admittance for this concert is FREE and that food and drink are available for purchase.

For more details and to learn about more music in Leonardtown please visit: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownMusicFest. To learn more about the Winery please visit: POLWinery.com.

The Leonardtown Summer Music Festival is produced by the Town of Leonardtown and the Leonardtown Business Association and funded in part by the St. Mary’s County Arts Council and our valued sponsors Marrick Homes, Quality Built Homes, Jimmy Hayden Realtor of RE-MAX 100 and Homes for Heroes, Olde Towne Insurance and more.