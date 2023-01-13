Merrill "Wayland" Hood

“Wayland” was born July 28th, 1941 in Brownsville, SC to the late Claude Hood and Lucille “Jackson” Hood. Was born 2nd out of 5 children. Claude moved his family up to Lexington Park in 1950.

“Wayland” graduated from Great Mill High School 06/1959 and joined the Air Force not long after. He was stationed at Mac Dill Air Force Base in Tampa FL. This is where he met the love of his life Katherine Fulford in July of 1960 and was married in November of 1960. Not soon after they were married their first son was born Brett l. Hood, then in august 1963 their second son was born Lance r. Hood. Wayland was honorably discharged in October 1963 and moved his family back to his hometown of Lexington Park.

He began work as a fuel truck driver at Pax River Naval Base. Not long after in 1966 he took a job with civil service working as supply clerk at Pax River Naval Base, he was union president for a short while. In 1970 he began coaching his youngest son team in little league baseball where he continued to coach till his son started high school in 1977. He also played county softball for different local establishments from 1966 till around 1981. 1973 they had their 3rd child a daughter Tina l Hood. In October 1973 he joined the Naval Reserves with VP-68.

He began coaching his daughters girls softball little league team in 1981 till around 1987 when he took a job oversees with civil service. He and his wife and daughter moved back to their home in great mills in 1991 where he finished out his naval career retiring as an E8 in 1993.

Soon after in 1995 he retired from his civil service job as a warehouse supervisor. In 1991 he was inducted into the softball hall of fame located at the Chancellors Run Park. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved all sports indoor and outdoor. He was always active in the community and was willing to help out a neighbor or friend. He was proud of being a military man and proud to serve his country. He prided himself on his children and grandchildren’s athletic abilities and always encouraged them to stay active as he was always on the move. He loved having his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren around him.

Survived by His Wife Katherine “Fulford” Hood of Great Mills, Md, son: Lance R. Hood Sr of Great Mills, Md, daughter: Tina L “Hood” Dowell of Great Mills, Md, sister: Gwyn “Hood” Spencer/ brother-in-law: Dave Spencer of Old Hickory TN, his 8 grandchildren: Melissa Hic.

Predeceased by his father Claude Hood 1979; His Mother Lucille Hood 1994; Brother Northrup Hood 2010; Brother Larry Hood 2012; Son Brett Hood 2018; Sister Belinda Hood 2021.

Date of Service: January 21, 2023

Time of Service: 3:00 pm

Address of Service: 46855 S. SHANGRI-LA DRIVE LEXINGTON PARK, MD 20653

There will be a potluck in the fellowship hall at Lexington Park Baptist Church following the service. This is when the family would like to take time for visiting.

In place of flowers the family is asking that donations be made in Wayland’s name to: St Mary’s Home Hospice, Alzheimer’s Association, or Lexington Park Baptist Church.