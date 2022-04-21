Michael J Morrison, 76, passed away unexpectedly at the MedStar Washington Hospital Center, on April 3, 2022. He was born on February 9, 1946, in Washington DC to Ray Preston Morrison, Sr., and Elsie Z. Morrison “Pope”. He was a son, a marine, a husband, a father, a brother, an uncle, and a friend to so many. He worked the night shift for several grocery chains before he retired from Giant Food in California, MD in March of 2020. He raised two children with his late wife Darlene, John Edward Ulrich, and Michael Robert Ulrich. He was a devoted husband and missed his wife immensely since her passing in 2015. His only solace was his family and his pets.

Michael had six indoor cats and more than twenty outdoor cats he fed every day without fail. He would go out of his way to make sure they were warm in the winter as well. His latest devotion was to his Great Great niece Alyanna (Aly) Clover. Michael would light up at the sight of her and she of him, he was her playmate. She had him wrapped around her tiny 4-year-old little finger since the day she was born, and he loved it! His memory we will never let her forget.

He loved cars but was a horrible mechanic. He would buy a car in the early days that purred and within weeks and a few minor adjustments, you could hear that car coming eight blocks away. His wife Darlene threatened to take away his toolbox on more than one occasion. The kids loved him so much because he never lost his kid quality. He would drop to the floor and start doing his three stooges’ impersonations, spend hours with no sleep after working the night shift entertaining Candice when she was a little girl, and nothing made him happier in his recent years than hanging out with his precious Alyanna. Mike was fun and he loved his family. He will be sorely missed by all!

Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Darlene (Brown) Morrison, and by sisters Frances “Sis” Giuffre her son Danny Hale, Peggy Coleen Timmons her son David Jones and his brother Ray Morrison Jr. and his son Perry Morrison.

He is survived by his sons Michael Robert Ulrich and John Edward Ulrich, Granddaughters Morgan Nicole and Brittany Ulrich, and surrogate daughter Candice Cockrell (husband Jonathan) who he was a surrogate father, he was crazy about her from the minute she was born and her of him until the minute he passed. They were as close as any father-daughter could be.

He is also survived by his sister Carolyn Burke and her husband Billy, his sister-in-law Tonie Truitt and (husband Rick), and Brenda Evans and (husband Bob), He was also close to and survived by his nieces Jan McCoy, Laura Jones, Jody Scully, Brenda Burke, Michele Jones, Melonie Jones, Tamson Evans and Jessica Cockrell (daughter Alyanna, friend Shawn) Jaimie Cockran, Amy Burke and to his nephews Timmy Burke (his wife Carol), Josh Denton, Steven Evans, Devon Custer, Timmy Burke, Austin Burke. He also had six great-nieces and nephews.

The family will be accepting friends for Michael’s graveside service with Military Honors on April 28, 2022, at 11:15 am at Maryland Veterans Cemetery located at 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

