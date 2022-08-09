Money Rains Down At The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Stadium

WALDORF, Md. — On Saturday, August 6, 2022, Regency Furniture Stadium ended the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs game against the Long Island Ducks with a Helicopter Money Drop presented by Spectra Credit Union.

The money drop helicopter flew around the stadium and made its way to the middle of the outfield, where 500 tennis balls dropped from the sky.

Participants 18 and older paid $2 a person for a chance to run on the field to collect tennis balls containing Spectra Credit Union envelopes with cash prizes ranging from $1 to $100.

The game sounds easier than it appears.

With no bags or purses allowed, participants must race against each other to collect as many tennis balls as possible.

The participants scoured the field, and within seconds, all 500 tennis balls were collected from the field.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, MLB’s premier Partner League.

The Blue Crabs call Regency Furniture Stadium home in Waldorf, Maryland.

For more information on the Blue Crabs, please call 301-638-9788 or visit http://www.somdbluecrabs.com.