New Shopping Center Could Be Coming To Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – According to a proposal on real estate brokerage KLNB’s website, a possible shopping center called Three Notch Place could be coming to Three Notch Rd and Sotterley Rd, right across from the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.
According to the plan’s brochure, this site is a proposed retail center with pad sites, build-to-suit opportunities, and anchor space in an underserved market. The plan states the site has excellent visibility and traffic counts with 28,763 cars on average passing the site each day.
Another key factor is there is also a proposed traffic light directly across from the Hollywood Firehouse.
The BayNet reached out to KLNB for more information, and they said there was currently nothing to report on for the site. However, they did say the site is currently under contract.
We do want to make it clear that this is just a proposal. Nothing is final until the plans receive approval from the planning commission. There is no reported time frame on when this may be officially proposed.
We need that like we need a hole in the head
No. Just no. No more urban sprawl/development until the state/developers pony up and improve the roads/sewers/general infrastructure in our area.
The average citizen is spending more and more of their lives in their cars stuck wading through traffic around here. Stop taxing our time, and start holding those making money off this development (The State and the developer, both) accountable.
How many times will this be denied before they stop trying to do this.
Bad intersection to start with and this will make it even worse.
Burn the earth for soon to be abandoned strip-mails. Brick-and-mortar stores are only used by seniors that can’t navigate the Internet, are they all going to turn into theft-only vape shops when that gen goes away? All neighborhoods need are hardware stores, grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants.
