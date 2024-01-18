New Shopping Center Could Be Coming To Hollywood

Credit: KLNB.com

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – According to a proposal on real estate brokerage KLNB’s website, a possible shopping center called Three Notch Place could be coming to Three Notch Rd and Sotterley Rd, right across from the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the plan’s brochure, this site is a proposed retail center with pad sites, build-to-suit opportunities, and anchor space in an underserved market. The plan states the site has excellent visibility and traffic counts with 28,763 cars on average passing the site each day.

Another key factor is there is also a proposed traffic light directly across from the Hollywood Firehouse.

The BayNet reached out to KLNB for more information, and they said there was currently nothing to report on for the site. However, they did say the site is currently under contract.

We do want to make it clear that this is just a proposal. Nothing is final until the plans receive approval from the planning commission. There is no reported time frame on when this may be officially proposed.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com