MECHANICSVILLE, Md – On August 13, 2023 at approximately 12:18 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a bonfire in Mechanicsville on Golden Beach Rd in the area of Jefferson Rd.

An initial caller reported the occupant suffered significant burns to the face. Maryland State Trooper 7 was pre-launched to the scene.

The caller stated that the occupant had no trouble breathing and was responding normally.

The 22 year-old male was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for the burn injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.

