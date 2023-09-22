One Injured After Head-On Collision In Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On September 21, 2023 at approximately 8:07 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Chaptico Road in the area of Token Oak Lane.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a head-on collision with no entrapment. Two occupants were reportedly injured.

EMS evaluated patients on the scene and only transported one to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

