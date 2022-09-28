One Injured After Single Vehicle Rollover Crash In Owings

OWINGS, Md. – On September 27, at approximately 12:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with one vehicle reportedly overturned in the area of Route 4 and Dale Lane in Owings.

Crews were advised that the incident had caused potential entrapment.

Crews arrived on scene to find a pickup truck that had rolled several times with one person trapped.

Firefighters immediately went to work stabilizing the vehicle, initiating patient care, and extricating the sole occupant with use of the hydraulic rescue tools.

The patient was transferred to awaiting EMS units and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department