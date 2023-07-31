Taisiya Reid stands at center right with family and the Board of County Commissioners.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners recognized Taisiya Reid from Patuxent High School for her athletic accomplishments during the 2023 indoor and outdoor track and field athletic seasons.

Taisiya was the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference (SMAC) champion in both the 55-meter dash and the high jump, as well as the regional champion in the 55-meter dash and high jump during the indoor season.

Under the leadership of head coach Dave Walser, Taisiya’s unwavering commitment to excellence was evident in her exceptional performance at the SMAC meet, where she contributed a remarkable 30 points to her team’s total. At the regional meet, Taisiya won the 100-meter race, long jump and high jump, accumulating an impressive 36 points that propelled her team to their first-ever regional championship. At the SMAC championship, Taisiya secured third place in both the 100-meter race and the high jump, seventh place in the 200-meter race and earned the state champion award in the long jump event with a clearance of 5’5″, which secured her place as the national champion.

Congratulations and best wishes, Taisiya!