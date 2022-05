Cute Pup Alert!

Rocky is a rambunctious lil’ guy! He’s got a lot of energy but also a lot of love!

Rocky enjoys the company of people, but cats?

Not so much.

He is very playful and would do well in an active household!

Rocky is neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations, and currently being treated for Lyme Disease.

He is ready to go home with you today!

www.calvertcountyanimalshelter.com/