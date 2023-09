PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sosa is a handsome 70-pound boy that LOVES PEOPLE and wants to be right next to anyone who is willing to show him some attention. He came to the shelter as a stray but will sit on command and loves to play fetch!

Stop by the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and meet this sweet boy today.