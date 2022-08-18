PINEY POINT, Md. – As of last week, a plea agreement has been made concerning a Piney Point man who was charged with storming the Capitol on January 6th in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results.

The plea agreement was agreed to by Defense Attorney Maria Jacob and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

John Daniel Andries, 36, was arrested on February 4th, 2021 for his role in the riot after video footage of him showed him assaulting a police officer and entering the Speaker’s Chamber.

He is facing two federal felonies of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

He chose to plead not guilty despite overwhelming video evidence against him.

He would be released from prison pending the trial but would be arrested again this year on February 25th at Action Lounge and Billiards in Leonardtown.

According to police and court documents, Andries again assaulted a police officer as well as another patient and refused to cooperate with police while being detained.

He was charged with two counts of felony assault, two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and one count of resisting arrest.

He would only plead guilty to resisting arrest.

More updates will be added once further details of the plea agreement are released.

See more details about what information has been released below:

