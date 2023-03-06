Westfield Annapolis Mall – Courtesy of Baron Maddock.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On March 4, 2023, at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers responded for a report of an armed subject with a gun at the Annapolis Mall, 2002 Annapolis Mall in Annapolis.

The complainant advised that the incident occurred inside the mall in front of the Kids Foot Locker. The complainant described the suspect as a black male, early 20’s wearing a black ski mask, black jacket with white stripes, and black pants.

Two other subjects (no further description) wearing ski masks accompanied the suspect.

There was an alleged verbal argument between the suspect and the victim just prior to the firearm being produced by the suspect.

As the complainant attempted to notify the police, the suspect, his associates, and the victim left the area on foot. Officers canvased the area and were unable to locate either party.

Southern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line (410) 222-4700.