PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Citizens are invited to honor a World War II veteran with a memorial paver brick on the Veterans Patio at the “On Watch” memorial statue in Solomons.

The Calvert County Department of Public Works, General Services Division, is coordinating the annual campaign, which runs through May 1, 2023.

The “On Watch” memorial statue is an 8-foot bronze statue by Maryland artist Antonio Tobias Mendez commemorating the people and work done at the Solomons Amphibious Training Base during World War II.

This facility, the nation’s first amphibious training facility, was active from 1942-1945 and its effect on the area continues to be felt today. The statue was unveiled in August 2007.

The monument commemorates those who served the United States during World War II. The cost of each brick is $100 and is tax deductible. Purchasers will be notified when engraving and installation are complete. Gifts made toward the memorial brick campaign are used for the maintenance and care of the statue and grounds, located at 14485 Dowell Road in Solomons.

An application is available online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/OnWatch. To learn more, contact Theresa Windsor at 410-535-1600, ext. 2565.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.

Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.