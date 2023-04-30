LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Here is a summary of the accidents that have occurred in Southern Maryland in the past week:

On April 22, 2023, at approximately 6:59 p.m., a serious motor vehicle collision occurred on Leonardtown Rd in the area of Billingsley Road. Two patients were transported to MedStar Trauma Center, and another patient was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

On April 23, 2023, at approximately 12:01 p.m., a serious motor vehicle accident happened on Crain Highway in the area of Turkey Hill Road. One patient was transported by ground to Charles Regional Medical Center, and another patient was flown out to Capital Regional Trauma Center by Maryland State Trooper 2.

On April 24, 2023, at approximately 4:05 p.m., a motor vehicle accident occurred on St. Andrews Church Road at the intersection of Indian Bridge Road. EMS evaluated the patient on the scene and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

On April 27, 2023, at approximately 2:26 p.m., a serious motor vehicle accident occurred on northbound Three Notch Road at the intersection of Millstone Landing Road. EMS evaluated the patient on the scene and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

On April 29, 2023, at approximately 8:45 a.m., a motor vehicle collision happened on Three Notch Rd in the area of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department. EMS evaluated the patients, and one patient with minor injuries was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Additionally, multiple motor vehicle accidents were reported that resulted in no injuries.

We urge all drivers to be cautious and alert while on the road to help prevent such accidents from occurring.

