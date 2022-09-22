SOLOMONS, Md. — We are receiving reports of a vehicle crash in Calvert County this evening.

At approximately 8:39 p.m. on September 21, first responders were called to the scene on the southbound side of Route 4, just prior to the Thomas Johnson Bridge, for a reported crash.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a crash, both of which were still in the roadway.

Police would send out an alert soon after the crash, letting the public know that the northbound side of Route 4 in the area of the Navy Recreation Center would be shut down due to the crash.

At this time, it is believed that one patient is being transported to a nearby hospital with injuries as a result of the crash. We will continue to provide additional details on the status of any patients as we receive it.

Traffic is currently being redirected around the scene.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

