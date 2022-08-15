Sheriff's Office Sadly Announces The Passing Of Deputy Sheriff Scott C. McArdle

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – It is with profound sadness and tremendous regret the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of Deputy Sheriff Scott C. McArdle #7284.

Deputy Sheriff McArdle reported for work this morning and began feeling ill around 7 a.m. He drove himself to the emergency room at Anne Arundel Medical Center and later passed during treatment.

Deputy Sheriff McArdle joined the Sheriff’s Office in October 2017.

During his time with the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Sheriff McArdle served in the Transportation and Detention Unit before transferring to his current assignment as a Field Operations Bureau Domestic Violence deputy where he specialized in the service of court documents related to domestic violence.

He previously served with and retired from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police Department after 25-years of service to them.

He was an active member of Fraternal Order of Police, Anne Arundel County Lodge #106.

Deputy Sheriff McArdle was a tremendous asset to the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office and will be sorely missed.

The Sheriff’s Office will remain in contact with the McArdle family during this difficult time. Please join Sheriff Jim Fredericks in praying for the family and keeping them in your thoughts during this time of need.

At this time, no arrangements have been made.

Press inquiries may be directed to Colonel Francis Tewey at (410) 222-1389 or ftewey@aacounty.org