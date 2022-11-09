See election recaps by county below.

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Although there were some very close races across the region on November 8, the election is only the first step toward seeing what direction Maryland will head over the next four years.

Looking at statewide candidates and ballot questions, many races were called within minutes of polls closing. Wes Moore[D] was predicted by the Associated Press to become the first black governor of Maryland, and the third black governor in United States history, within moments of polls closing at 8:00 p.m.

Other Democratic statewide candidates had a big night as well. As more votes come in, Brooke Lierman[D] leads Hogan-backed Barry Glassman[R] for Comptroller, and Anthony Brown[D] handedly leads Michael Peroutka[R] for Attorney General.

Marijuana also had a hot night on the ballot. Question 4, which legalizes recreational marijuana possession for those over 21 years old through a constitutional amendment, was called early on in the evening by the Associated Press.

It is now anticipated that the Maryland General Assembly will have to create legislation during the 2023 Legislative Session to help determine how the products will be regulated, and likely taxed.

Below are all election results for the Southern Maryland region. Keep in mind that all results are considered “unofficial” until they are certified at a later date. That date has been hinted by election officials to be later this week.

Calvert County Recap

Calvert County saw many points come to fruition during the election, most of which were anticipated.

The county will retain an all Republican Board of County Commissioners, with three new faces.

Earl “Buddy” Hance and Todd Ireland both won At-Large seats on the board.

Incumbent Mike Hart defeated Tricia Powell[D], Mark Cox defeated Daniel Gray[D], and Catherine Grasso defeated Darrell Roberts[D].

Ricky Cox[R] beat out Vaughn “Jay” Johnson[D] for Calvert County Sheriff by a wide margin.

Lisa Grenis and Jana Post, both Republican-endorsed candidates for the Calvert County Board of Education won their elections. They beat out apple-ballot endorsed candidates Tracy McGuire, a former school board member, and Camille T. Khaleesi.

Incumbent Calvert State’s Attorney Bob Harvey[R] beat out Rick Piereck[D] by a similar margin of contested races in the county.

Delegate Mark Fisher retained his seat after running unopposed in the General Election.

Charles County Recap

Charles County continued the trend of letting the Democratic Primary Election dictate the outcome of the General Election later in the year.

Charles County elected an all Democrat Board of County Commissioners, with one new face.

Rueben Collins won his seat back as President of the board, with Gilbert “BJ” Bowling, Thomasina Coates, and Amanda Stewart staying on in Districts 1,2, and 3, respectively.

Ralph Patterson II, a new face on the board who beat out incumbent Bobby Rucci[D] earlier this year, easily cruised to victory over Republican Stacey Lehn.

Democrats also ran-the-table on legislative seats in Charles County, with C.T. Wilson, Debra Davis, and Edith Patterson winning back their seats in District 28. Additionally, Senator Arthur Ellis[D] will keep his seat after defeating Republican Michelle Talkington.

On the Board of Education, Michael “Mike” Lukas, David Hancock, Cindy Coulby, Jamila Smith, Brenda Thomas, Dottery Butler-Washington, Nicole Kreamer, Yonelle Moore Lee, and Cindy Warren took home wins.

St. Mary’s County Recap

In St. Mary’s County, many resident’s got to vote on some of the closest races across Southern Maryland.

Arguably one of the most competitive races in the state was in Legislative District 29B, where freshman Delegate Brian Crosby[D] defeated Deb Rey[R] by a margin of 327 votes, according to unofficial vote totals.

Another race that was being heavily watched was Legislative District 29C, a seat previously held by Delegate Gerald “Jerry” Clark[R]. Three-term St. Mary’s County Commissioner Todd Morgan[R] cruised to victory against Bill Bates[D], winning a majority of votes in the St. Mary’s County and Calvert County precincts that comprise the district.

St. Mary’s County also elected an all Republican Board of County Commissioners like the neighboring Calvert County. However, St. Mary’s County’s board will only see two new faces.

Incumbents Randy Guy, Eric Colvin, and Mike Hewitt will be joined by Scott Ostrow and the unopposed Mike Alderson. All five won by similar margins in the countywide election.

The Republican-endorsed Dorothy Andrews bested Marsha Williams for the St. Mary’s County Board of Education District 1 seat, and Karin Bailey faced an unopposed re-election campaign for the District 3 seat.

Delegate Matt Morgan[R] also retained his seat after an unopposed re-election campaign.

