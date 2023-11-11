St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Six New Corrections Officers

CELTP #70

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On Thursday, November 9, 2023, six St. Mary’s County recruits underwent their final inspection and graduation exercises from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy’s Corrections Entrance Level Training Program, Session 70 (CELTP) class. The six graduates will begin working as Corrections Officers at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Please join the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in congratulating and welcoming: Corrections Officer D’Lante Briscoe

Corrections Officer Cadin Palmer

Corrections Officer Maria Rivenburgh

Corrections Officer Wyatt Soellner

Corrections Officer Jade Tully

Corrections Officer Steven Wood

Corrections Officer D’Lante Briscoe received the Physical Training Award for CELTP 70.

We also recognize and celebrate our partners in Calvert County and Charles County for their successful completion of the academy and extend best wishes to all for long and distinguished careers.

Learn more about becoming a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office member by visiting our website at www.firstsheriff.com/employment or emailing sheriffrecruiting@stmaryscountymd.gov.

