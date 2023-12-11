St. Mary’s Ryken Names Michele Minicozzi Director Of Development

Michele Minicozzi

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s Ryken proudly announces the appointment of Michele Minicozzi to Director of Development.

With 25 years of experience in advancing college and K-12 education, Michele will contribute invaluable skills to SMR. Her extensive experience in organizational leadership, grants management, and strategic initiatives uniquely positions her as a valuable asset to the school. Michele has unparalleled expertise in her ability to cultivate strong alumni connections and foster donor relationships, as well as spearhead revenue-generating solutions.

“I am excited to support SMR’s impressive community of dedicated faculty and staff and exceptional students in my role as Director of Development,” said Michele. “I know first-hand the value of mission-driven education in helping students achieve success in school and life. Over the past several months, I’ve enjoyed working with members of the team, as well as alumni, parents, and friends of the school who have made me feel so welcome in my move to Southern Maryland. I look forward to working with the community to support the important programming and exceptional facilities at SMR.”

“Michele’s exceptional leadership in advancing educational institutions through relationship building, grants, and sponsorships, coupled with her adeptness in building sustainable programs, makes her a valuable addition to our Advancement Team,” expressed Dr. Rick Wood, President of St. Mary’s Ryken. “We are eager for her to join our team and begin to make positive contributions to our community and engage with our esteemed alumni.”

As Director of Advancement at Hill Top Preparatory School, Michele orchestrated successful fundraising, marketing, and communication campaigns aligned with the institution’s mission and vision. Before Hill Top Prep, Michele spent 20 years at Williamson College as the Managing Director of their Williamson Fund and served in multiple leadership positions during her tenure.

“My initial plans will focus on meeting with key stakeholders including leadership, alumni, parents, faculty, etc. to gain perspective on the vision for the school and to work with the team to develop a plan for a fruitful second half of the 2023-2024 school year and beyond.”

Michele holds a Master of Education in Higher Education/Higher Education Administration from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Temple University.

She also holds a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy credential from The American College of Financial Services, which enables her to provide comprehensive and ethical advice on charitable gift planning and estate planning. She also has expertise in data management, volunteer coordination, special events, leadership giving, and public speaking.

For inquiries, Michele may be reached at michele.minicozzi@smrhs.org.