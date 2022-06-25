2022 Ram 2500 fire under investigation (photo courtesy of the Office of the State Fire Marshal)

ST. LEONARD, Md. – On June 23, 2022, first responders were called to the scene of a vehicle fire in the area of Parran Road and Bond Street.

At approximately 11:24 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene to find the 2022 Ram 2500 fully engulfed in flames.

Crews from St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire within 10 minutes. No injuries or arrests have been reported.

The cause of the fire was Incendiary and remains under investigation.

The total estimated vehicle loss and contents is $50,100.00.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

We will continue to provide any additional updates that we receive.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com