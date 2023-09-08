CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Town Council of the Town of Chesapeake Beach has contracted Pleasant Construction to conduct cleaning and jetting of 675 ft of storm drain pipe in Richfield Station. This work is being completed in preparation for lining the storm drains with HDPE to address the failing metal materials used during the construction of the drains. The improvements are necessary to prevent complete failure of the storm drains and are made possible through the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

Work will take place on Harrison BLVD in Richfield Station starting on September 8, 2023. A map of the areas impacted by these improvements are shown below:

Work Map:

Schedule of Work:

Thank you for your caution and patience while crews make these necessary improvements.