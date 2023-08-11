CALIFORNIA, Md. – Welcome to The BayNet’s weekly news recap for Southern Maryland! Our mission is to keep you informed of the latest and most important news from the region. Check out the top stories we covered this week:
- Huntingtown Man Wanted For Assault And Reckless Endangerment
- Husband Killed Wife During Argument In Clinton
- Police Seek Identity Of Bicycle Theft Suspect At Pax River Ale House
- Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At St. Mary’s Gas Station
- 15 Million-Year-Old Dolphin Skull Uncovered At Calvert Cliffs State Park
- Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Wishes K9 Dexter A Happy 8th Birthday & Retirement
- St. Mary’s County Deputies Help Students Get Ready For The Upcoming School Year
Stay tuned for next week’s recap and stay informed with the latest news in Southern Maryland!
Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com