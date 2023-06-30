CALIFORNIA, Md. – Every week we will provide you with a short and informative weekly news recap surrounding interesting and important topics in Southern Maryland! Here are the articles that we covered this week:
- Investigation Continues Into Fire That Claimed The Life of Firefighter Brice Trossbach
- SMCPS Employee Charged With Sexual Abuse Of A Minor
- St. Mary’s Man Sentenced To Prison For Possession With Intent To Distribute 296 Capsules Containing Fentanyl
- 1,500 People Attend 11th Annual BeerFest In St. Mary’s City
- The Brass Tap In California Set To Open In August
- First Food Truck Friday Event Huge Success In Lothian
- Jazz Fest Info