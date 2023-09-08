CALIFORNIA, Md. – The BayNet’s weekly news recap for Southern Maryland! Our mission is to keep you informed of the latest and most important news from the region. Check out the top stories we covered this week:
- Human Remains Believed To Be Linked To Murder Of Joseph Shymanski Discovered
- Active Internal Affairs Division Investigation Underway Into Officer’s Actions In Viral Videos
- Lexington Park Man Arrested For Possession With Intent To Distribute Cocaine And Fentanyl
- Fight Involving Several Students At St. Charles High School Under Investigation
- St. Mary’s County Regional Airport Awarded More Than $200,000 For Improvements
- An Explosive Night At Jefferson Patterson Park: PyroJam 2023
- Beech Leaf Disease Confirmed In Maryland
- Cook, Pitching Are Bowie’s Recipe For Success In Thursday Win Over New Hampshire
Stay tuned for next week’s recap and stay informed with the latest news in Southern Maryland!
Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com