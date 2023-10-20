CALIFORNIA, Md. – Welcome to The BayNet’s weekly news recap for Southern Maryland! We keep you informed of the latest and most important news from the area. Check out the top stories we covered this week:
- Makers Of Old Bay Threaten To Sue Annapolis Company Over Parody Sticker
- Multiple Fights At Henry Lackey High School Under Investigation
- 77-Year-Old Man Struck And Killed In Prince George’s County
- Identity Sought For Person Of Interest In Theft Scheme At California Hobby Lobby
- Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando Announced That He Is Dropping Out Of The US Senate Race
- Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Show Coming To The Rex This Weekend
Stay tuned for next week’s recap with the latest news in Southern Maryland!
Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com