CALIFORNIA, Md. – This is The BayNet weekly news recap for Southern Maryland! We are here to provide you with the latest and most important news from the region. Here are the top stories that we covered this week:
- Suspect In Custody For Fatal Shooting In Prince Frederick
- Man Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison For Fatal Shooting In Calvert County
- SMECO Warns Customers About Phone Scams
- Multiple Arrests Made In Lexington Park Following Drug And Weapons Bust
- Chesapeake Bay Passenger Ferry: A New Way To Travel?
- 62,000 Square-Foot Calvert County Gun Range In The Works
- Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Carnival Rides In For 2023
Stay tuned for next week’s recap and stay informed with the latest news in Southern Maryland!
Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com