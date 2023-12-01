CALIFORNIA, Md. – Welcome to The BayNet’s weekly news recap for Southern Maryland! Our mission is to keep you informed of the latest and most important news from the region. Check out the top stories we covered this week:
- Huntingtown Hurricanes Fall To Stephen Decatur Seahawks In State Championship, 21-13
- Teen Shot In Prince Frederick, Flown To Trauma Center
- Elderly Man Flown Out After Crashing Into Tree In Wildewood
- Two Calvert High School Students Selected For 2024 Maryland General Assembly Page Program
- MISSING PERSON: Jamell LeeHeung II, Age 25, Vehicle Found Submerged In Mattawoman Creek
