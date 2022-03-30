Treavon Lonte Jones, age 25

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s is seeking the whereabouts of Treavon Lonte Jones, age 25. Jones is wanted for Home Invasion and Theft Less than $100.00.

Anyone with information in regards to Jones, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800, Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) 624-7137, DFC J. Murphy (410) 474-4413 and/or DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603.