Weekly Recap Of Motor Vehicle Accidents In Southern Maryland

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Over the past week, there have been several motor vehicle accidents in the area, some of which have resulted in serious injuries to the occupants of the vehicles involved. Here is a brief summary of some of the recent incidents:

February 27: At around 11:45 a.m., a loaded concrete truck and a van collided on Cove Point Road at the intersection of H.G. Truman Road. One occupant was injured.

February 28: At around 7:59 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Patuxent Beach Road. Two vehicles had collided, with one crashing into a pole. One occupant was pinned and trapped inside the vehicle and was seriously injured. A MEDEVAC was requested for the patient.

February 28: At approximately 9:45 p.m., a motor vehicle collision occurred in the 400 block of Deale Road in Deale, Maryland. The driver of a 2010 Harley Davidson FXDC Dyna Super Glide Custom lost control of the motorcycle and left the roadway. A MEDEVAC was requested for the patient.

March 1: At approximately 12:09 p.m., an accident involving two vehicles, including a Mechanicsville VFD vehicle while enroute to another motor vehicle collision at Golden Beach Road and Triangle Drive. One patient was injured.

March 2: At around 11:11 a.m., a single vehicle crashed into a tree on 47600 Mattapany Road. One occupant was injured.

Also, multiple motor vehicle accidents were reported that resulted in no injuries.

We urge all drivers to be cautious and alert while on the road to help prevent such accidents from occurring.

