Honda And Kia Dealership Coming To California

CALIFORNIA, Md. – According to a Facebook post made by Brandon Russell on September 12, 2023, Carter-Myers Automotive (CMA) has unveiled plans to develop an 8-acre property along 235 North, just before the Route 4 intersection, into a Honda and Kia dealership.

The property, currently owned by CMA Properties, is poised to transform the landscape next door to Feicht Contracting. The proposed development will consist of two one-story buildings, with one boasting over 27,000 square feet of space and the other approximately 20,000 square feet. In addition to the dealership facilities, the project will provide ample parking, featuring 105 spots for customers and 484 storage spots for vehicles on sale.

According to Russell, Carter-Myers Automotive, an established name in Virginia with three existing locations, is set to lead this project. The property had a different automotive connection in the past, having been owned by Aldridge Ford in the early 2000s.

No traffic study has been completed yet as the project is still going through the approval process with the Department of Land Use and Growth Management.

The development aims to complete construction within one year once it commences. However, it has yet to be reviewed by the Planning Commission for concept site plan approval, leaving room for further discussions and potential adjustments to the project’s design and scope.

“Previously, I posted about commercial development just past Route 4, on the neighboring intersection corner. There are three parcels, one of which is already slated for an AutoSpa Car Wash,” Russell stated. “With the other two likely to see retail space in the future, an already failing intersection at Route 4 and 235, combined with the need for expansion of Route 4 heading toward the Thomas Johnson Bridge, which desperately needs replacing, AND new homes and apartments being built in the Myrtle Point neighborhood, this area is quickly becoming a Freddy Krueger traffic nightmare.”

